A HealthNet helicopter near the scene on May 18, 2023. WBOY image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One patient was transported after a 911 call for an electrocution in Clarksburg late Thursday morning.

The call for an electrocution on Factory Street came in just before 11:20 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 media log. The Nutter Fort and Summit Park fire departments responded, the log shows.

12 News crews also spotted a HealthNet helicopter near the scene, but Harrison County 911 officials say that the patient was transported by Harrison County EMS to the hospital. Officials at the 911 center could not specify what condition the person was in.

12 News will bring you any updates on this story available.