CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A patient was transported from the site of a single vehicle accident Sunday night in Grafton.

According to Harrison County 911, officials responded to a vehicle accident on Walnut Street in Grafton around 2:53 a.m. on Sept. 24. Only one vehicle was involved in the incident and one person was reportedly transported due to injuries.

Those who responded to the accident include the Grafton Police Department, Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

No further details have been released about the accident at this time.

