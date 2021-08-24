Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Taylor County

THORNTON, W.Va. – One person was injured late Tuesday in an auto-pedestrian incident in Taylor County.

It happened just after 10 p.m., along Thornton Pike.

According to an official at the 911 communications center, one person was injured in the incident and had to be flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital via Healthnet.

There is no word at this time on the person’s condition or on the details of the incident.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The Grafton Police Department, Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County EMS were also on scene.