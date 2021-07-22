Pedestrian hit by vehicle while retrieving items from roadway of I-79 in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while retrieving items from the roadway of I-79 in Monongalia County.

On July 22, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an area near mile marker 155, in reference to a pedestrian being struck, according to a press release.

A preliminary investigation showed that a kayak and luggage rack fell from the vehicle, and a man and another occupant had stopped to pick up the items from the road, the press release states.

During that time, the man was struck by a 2017 Ford Focus. He was transported via Monongalia County EMS to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Deputies were assisted by the Granville police and fire departments. An investigation is still ongoing at this time.