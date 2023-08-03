ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Philippi Pike and West Virginia Rt 58 on Thursday.

According to Harrison County 911, at around 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 3, crews were called to the scene of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

A 12 News employee who was at the scene said the accident appeared to be just outside of the Anmoore Fire and EMS building and the person that was struck was loaded into an Anmoore ambulance.

There is no word at this time as to what caused the accident, but officials with Harrison County 911 confirmed that the Anmoore Police Department is currently investigating.

Crews from the Anmoore Fire Department, Anmoore Police Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison County and Salem EMS all responded to the scene.