Pennsylvania man arrested after collision with motorcycle in Morgantown leaves 1 person dead, 2 others critically injured

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a collision in Morgantown involving his vehicle and a motorcycle that left one person dead and two others in critical condition, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release from Monongalia County deputies said that on Wednesday, August 19, at approximately 5:16 p.m., deputies responded to Hartman Run Road for a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

The release stated that a 2017 Jeep Patriot with two passengers was traveling north on Harman Run Road when it crossed the center line and struck the guardrail, which caused a collision with a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling south and also had two passengers.

Deputies said the driver of the motorcycle died as a result of his injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Additionally, deputies said that the passenger of the motorcycle and passenger of the Jeep were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital and are both currently in critical condition. The driver of the Jeep was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the release.

The release stated that Monongalia County deputies and Accident Recconstructionists were assisted by the Morgantown Police Department, Monongalia County EMS and the Star City and Brookhaven volunteer fire departments.

Deputies said the driver of the Jeep, Timothy Black, 30, of Jefferson Pennsylvania, was arrested at the scene for a violation of probation warrant out of Greene County, Pennsylvania. Black is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail, according to the release.

Deputies said the accident remains under investigation and the names of the other individuals involved are being withheld at this time.