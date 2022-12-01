WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Lewis County 911 Communications Center, it happened near mile marker 97.

When crews arrived on the scene, they confirmed there was a crash where a single individual was ejected from the vehicle, comm center officials said.

(WBOY image)

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Weston Fire Department and Lewis County EMS responded to the scene; HealthNet was called to respond as well.

The 911 center said the northbound lane of the interstate will be shut down for the air-medical service to the land but will be cleared shortly after. Drivers headed through the area can keep tabs on traffic using WV511.