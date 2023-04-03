A house fire on Winifred Way in Bridgeport. WBOY image.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) — One person is dead after a house fire on Winifred Way in Bridgeport early Monday morning, fire officials confirm.

A call for a fire came in at around 4:20 a.m. when a neighbor smelled smoke, according to the Bridgeport Fire Department.

The building was ruled a total loss and the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no other injuries reported, according to fire officials.

The Anmoore, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, and Spelter fire departments all assisted, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia Medical Examiner responded as well, according to the Harrison County 911 log.