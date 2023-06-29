MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown crews helped rescue a person who sustained traumatic injuries after falling into the space between two downtown buildings Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Morgantown Fire Department crews responded to 160 High Street at approximately 3:37 a.m. on June 29 for a reported fall. The release said that a person had fallen an “undetermined distance” into the narrow space between two buildings and sustained multiple traumatic injuries.

Photos of the fall site provided by the Morgantown Fire Department

A technical rope rescue team and Morgantown firefighters removed the person by hoisting them up with the ropes and simultaneously stabilizing the patient, according to the release.

Once the patient was moved to the sidewalk, Mon EMS transported them for additional medical care, the fire department said. The release also said that no additional information is being released at this time.

A 12 News reporter who went to where the fall took place determined that the space where the person fell was between the Pita Pit and and Critter Cottage store fronts. That space is currently gated off.