ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday following a collision on U.S. Route 33 in Randolph County.

According to a Facebook post by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 151 near Norton on June 7. The release did not specify the time of day, but photos show responders on the scene when it was daylight.

“It was determined that a 2007 Ford Escape was turning left onto US 33 from Rt. 151 and failed to yield to the right of way to a 2019 Toyota 4Runner that was traveling east on US 33,” the release from the sheriff said.

The Ford driver was life flighted by HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment, and the Toyota driver was transported to Davis Medical Center in Elkins by EMS, the release said.

Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

In addition to the sheriff’s office, HealthNet and Randolph County EMS, the post said that the Junior Fire Department, Coalton Fire Department and West Virginia State Police also responded.

To see more photos of the accident, visit the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.