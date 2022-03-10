CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Crews are on the scene of a 2-vehicle accident on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

At least two vehicles were involved in the accident which took place at 10:51 a.m. on Thursday morning at the intersection by the Kroger fuel station.

One of the vehicles was on its side, and a woman was trapped inside. She was removed by crews on scene has no major injuries.

One person was transported due to injuries.

Emily Drive is not closed, but the road between the Starbucks and Kroger fuel station is closed.

On scene were the Bridgeport, Anmoore and Clarksburg Fire Departments and the Clarksburg Police Department.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with 12 News for updates.