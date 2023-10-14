CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A single person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle accident in Marion County on Saturday afternoon.

According to Marion County 911, the vehicle accident was reported around 3:07 p.m. and occurred on Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont. Officials were able to confirm that one person was injured and that person was transported by ground to the hospital.

On the scene of the accident, as reported by Marion County 911, were the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Whitehall Police Department.

No other details about the incident have been released by officials at this time.

