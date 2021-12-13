Person transported after single-vehicle accident in Stonewood

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — One person has been transported after a one-vehicle accident in Stonewood.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a motor vehicle rollover took place at 3:44 on Monday afternoon stating the accident was on Cost Avenue in Stonewood.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed there was entrapment and began extrication, according to the communications center.

As a result of the accident, one person has been transported for treatment, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments, as well as the Nutter Fort Police Department and West Virginia State Police.

Troopers will be performing an investigation into the accident.