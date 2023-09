FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews responded to a house fire on Country Club Road near the Jo Harry Drive intersection in Fairmont Friday.

According to the Marion County 911 log, the call for service came in just after 11:20 a.m.

The Fairmont Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad were on the scene.

Crews respond to a fire on Country Club Road and Jo Harry Drive in Fairmont.

Marion County 911 officials said that no one was hurt, and as of approximately 12:50 p.m., the fire was declared under control.