FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large commercial building like the Clarion Inn burns.

No one was injured during the fire or the process of fighting it. From the Marion County 911 log and from what 12 News’ own crews were able to capture, we know the Barrackville, Bunner Ridge, Fairview, Monongah, Rivesville, Valley, Winfield District, Worthington, Boothesville, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Bridgeport fire departments responded to fight the fire.

The Winfield Fire Department posted the following photos on Facebook Thursday:

Crews from Marion and Harrison counties fight a fire at the Clarion Inn. Credit: Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department

According to Winfield’s Fire Chief, the fire the kitchen and spread to the roof. The building sustained major damage, and the American Red Cross will be helping people who were living at the hotel find other temporary living arrangements.