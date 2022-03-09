OSAGE, W.Va. — A residence has been deemed a total loss after a fire in the Scott’s Run area of Monongalia County.

On March 8, the Granville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at a residence in the Scott’s Run area of Osage, according to officials with the fire department.

When first responders arrived on scene, there was a residence which was fully involved, as well as a secondary structure where the fire had also spread, officials said.

A home in Osage, Monongalia County was completely destroyed in a fire (WBOY image)

The main structure has been deemed a total loss, and the second structure received mostly exterior and some interior damage. A third structure also received minor damage due to radiant heat from the blaze, according to the fire department.

Also responding to the scene were the Star City and Cassville fire departments, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, W.Va. Fire Marshal’s Office and Monongalia County EMS.

No information on injuries or the cause of the fire has been released at this time. The fire marshal’s office is performing an investigation into the incident.