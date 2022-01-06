PHOTOS: Multiple crews battle Harrison County house fire

WALLACE, W.Va. – The Spelter Volunteer Fire Department announced that multiple departments responded to and battled a structure fire on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, Spelter FD was called to aid at a structure fire on Wednesday, Jan 5 at 8:53 p.m. Fire departments from Wallace, Lumberport, Shinnston, Folsom and Harrison County were initially on the scene which was on Wallace Pike near Little Elk Rd., according to the post.

Harrison County 911 initially reported that flames were visible coming from the building, and when firefighters with the Wallace Fire Department arrived on scene, they said that the single-story, single-family home had heavy fire and smoke showing.

Crews fought the fire for approximately three and a half hours. The post did not say that any injuries were reported.