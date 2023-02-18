(Photo courtesy of Buchannon Fire Department)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Emergency response units were called to the site of a downed aircraft near Buckhannon Saturday afternoon.

According to a Buckhannon Fire Department Facebook post, the incident took place in the vicinity of Hall Road and Industrial Park Road.

An official with the Buckhannon Fire Department reported that there were no injuries. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and West Virginia State Police are investigating.

While the Facebook post urges the public to avoid the area while the situation is handled, no roads have been closed.

Stick with 12 News for updates.