EDRAY, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Police have identified two people killed in a collision in Pocahontas County.

On Wednesday, April 12, at approximately 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to a collision that killed two people at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 219 and state Rt. 150 in Edray, according to a press release.

The two vehicles involved in the accident were identified by police as a tri-axle Peterbilt truck and a Chevy Bolt. No information regarding the cause of the incident has been released at this time.

Police reported that the two occupants of the Bolt, Darin Jackson, 57, and Ryan Jackson, 30, both of Horner, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Tony Garretson, 51, of Marlinton.

Further investigation by the West Virginia State Police is currently ongoing.