Police investigating after child was reportedly struck by a vehicle Thursday in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton Police are investigating a reported incident of a child being struck by a vehicle while waiting for a school bus Thursday morning in Taylor County.

911 officials said they received a call just after 7:00 that the child’s arm was allegedly struck by a car on Walnut Street in Grafton.

According to officials, EMS was not requested following the incident.

Grafton Police also said they increased an officer presence in the area Friday morning.

