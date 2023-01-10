FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A police investigation is underway after a body was found near the Fairmont Gateway Connector Tuesday morning, Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine confirmed.

Shine said that maintenance workers found a body while they were working, and called police. The Marion County 911 log shows a call for someone dead with “obvious decomposition” near Stoney Road that came in just after 10:45 a.m.

The body is believed to have been there for about a month, and Shine said it may be a man who was reported missing to the West Virginia State Police.

He said that the body was sent for autopsy, and pending the results, the identity will be released.

Shine said there are no apparent signs of homicide, but that the department is waiting for the results of the autopsy to rule out homicide.

If the body is confirmed to be that of the missing person, Shine said the West Virginia State Police will release the identity. If it is not the missing person, Shine said Fairmont Police will release the identity.