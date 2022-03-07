Saint McLeod (Courtesy: WVU Football Roster)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police are searching for a man who stabbed a West Virginia University football player over the weekend.

According to a release from the Morgantown Police Department, the victim of a stabbing that took place on High Street on Saturday is confirmed to be Saint McLeod, 20, of Philadelphia, Pa. who is a sophomore safety for the WVU Mountaineers. McLeod was taken into surgery after arriving at the Ruby Memorial Hospital for severe lacerations to his back and stomach, officials said.

According to the police, the incident started inside a bar at 344 High Street and then continued on the sidewalk outside. The man who stabbed McLeod ran away from the scene. Officers said he was wearing a gray puffy jacket.

Morgantown Police Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Detective Division at 304-284-7454, or to leave an anonymous tip, call 304-284-7520.