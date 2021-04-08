UPDATE: Officers searching for shooter in Morgantown incident

UPDATE (4/8/21 5:06 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Morgantown police officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Domino’s at 300 Pleasant Street.



According to a press release, officers identified a male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The male stated that he had been shot by another male following a dispute. First responding officers administered first aid to the individual until Monongalia County EMS personnel arrived on scene. The individual was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.



Officers are attempting to locate the shooter at this time, according to police. The shooter is described as a 6-foot-tall white male with blond hair. He is wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants. The shooter was last seen running away on Cobun Avenue toward the Greenmont neighborhood.

Officers are searching the surrounding area and are following up on leads to locate the shooter and other parties who may have been involved, the release states.



The shooter is not believed to be dangerous, police said. Anyone with information may contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 ext. 0, or call the Morgantown Police Department TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.

ORIGINAL STORY (4/8/21 4:38 p.m.):

