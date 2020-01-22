Police respond to tractor trailer accident in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department responded to an accident involving a tractor trailer in Morgantown early Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:17 a.m. at the intersection of Wiley Street and Cornell Avenue, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department. The release stated that a tractor trailer struck a gas meter and retaining wall at the intersection.

The release, which was issued just after 9 a.m. stated police were currently on scene directing traffic.

