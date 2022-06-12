A Gilmer County WV DHSEM alert for Raven Rayne Rexroad was posted on Facebook

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Gilmer County WV DHSEM have released runaway person alert for a 15-year-old Glenville girl.

According to the alert, Raven Rayne Rexroad was last seen around 1 a.m. on Park Street in Glenville. She is 5’4″, 130 lbs, wearing a black shirt, black pants, glasses and has black hair, and also has a tattoo of a star on her right hip along with several piercings.

The alert asks that anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Glenville City Police Department at 304-462-7306.