Traffic lights out at the intersection of U.S. 250 and Mary Lou Retton Drive in Fairmont, West Virginia. WBOY image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With a Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warning underway in West Virginia, people across the state are beginning to report power outages.

As of 3:07 p.m., Aug. 7, the Mon Power outage map is reporting that 18,321 customers are without power. The county with the most reported outages is Marion County with 5,207 people affected, followed by Preston County (3,313), Wood County (1,577) and Braxton County (1,532), among other reported outages.

One 12 News reporter witnessed traffic lights going out throughout Fairmont.

This article will be regularly updated as the situation develops.