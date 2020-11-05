Preston County deputies asking for help in locating missing man last seen in September

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen in September.

Todd Saunders

Deputies made a post on the Preston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Thursday, stating that they are seeking information and help in locating Todd M. Saunders, 56, who was last seen on September 11, 2020 in the Valley Point area of Bruceton Mills.

The post stated that Saunders is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs approximatelt 135-150 pounds. Deputies said Saunders has medium-length brown hair with an unshaven, scruffy beard and hazel eyes. Saunders has no known tattoos and it is unknown what he was last wearing, according to deputies.

Deputies said Saunders recently had surgery and is reported to not be in good health.

Deputies are urging anyone with any information pertaining to Saunders to contact Lt. G.A. Sinclair of the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611.