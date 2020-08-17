Preston County deputies looking for missing boy

Cole Lovejoy

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 16-year-old Cole Lovejoy was last seen in the Kingwood area of Preston County on August 13.

Deputies are asking anyone who has seen Lovejoy or who has any information to please call the sheriff’s office at 304-329-1611. Deputies have released a photo of Lovejoy to assist in identifying him.

The post was made on the Preston County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page on Saturday night.

