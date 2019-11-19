Preston County deputies looking for missing woman

Live Now
Lori Sines

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Lori Beth Sines, 36, who may also go by Lori Keller, was reported missing on November 13 and has not been seen since October 12, according to a press release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office. The release stated Sines was last seen in the Kingwood area, but that she is known to frequent the Clarksburg area.

The release stated that Sines is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 145 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Deputies said Sines has been entered into the national database as a missing person.

Deputies are encouraging anyone who see Sines to contact local law enforcement or call 911. Additionally, deputies stated that any information regarding Sines’ whereabouts can be sent to DFC B. E. Hovatter of the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611, or to the Preston County 911 Center non-emergency line at 304-3291026.

