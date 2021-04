ALBRIGHT, W.Va. – A firefighter with the Albright Volunteer Fire Department in Preston County was killed Sunday in the line of duty.

According to a Facebook post from the VFD, Capt. Charles Miller was responding to the station for a brush fire when he was killed. The VFD did not provide any details on what led to Miller’s death.

Miller had 29 years of service with the department, according to the post.

There is no word at this time on funeral arrangements for Miller.