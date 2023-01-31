ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Sugar Valley Road, according to the Albright Volunteer Fire Department. It shared a picture of the fully-involved fire, completely engulfed in smoke and flames.

The home on Sugar Valley Road in Albright, West Virginia that caught fire Tuesday morning. Credit: Albright Volunteer Fire Department

Everyone inside was able to get out of the house safely, according to the Albright Fire Department.

The Kingwood, Bruceton, Terra Alta, and Friendsville Fire Departments also assisted in the response.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When it comes to house fires, the WV State Fire Marshal’s office warned Friday that winter is the most dangerous time of the year. It also shared a series of safety tips for reducing fire risk while heating your home. The warnings came after a series of three fatal fires throughout the state, which resulted in four deaths, including an elderly woman in Shinnston.