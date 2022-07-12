ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County man died on Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle over the weekend.

According to a release from the Kingwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the collision on Sunday, July 10 at around 4:30 p.m. The accident involved a motorcycle and a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a trailer, according to troopers.

The motorcycle driver, 56-year-old Steven Shay of Aurora, West Virginia, was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown; he died on Tuesday morning due to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, according to the release. The investigation is still ongoing, troopers said.