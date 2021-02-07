Preston County Sheriff’s Office search for missing juvenile

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating a missing juvenile.

Brandon Ethan Sines, 16, was last seen at his residence in Kingwood, W.Va. on Feb. 3, 2021. He is said to possibly head towards Masontown, W.Va. or Clarksburg, W.Va., according to missing persons report.

According to report, his brother heard Brandon moving around in his room at 7:00 a.m. that morning. At 9:30 a.m., his brother went to speak with him about breakfast but Sines was nowhere to be found, and his bedroom window was open.

At the time of his disappearance, Sines was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with blue jeans. His blue Under Armour book bag is missing and presumed to be with him, the report states.

Brandon Ethan Sines is said to be 6’0″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and his right ear is pierced.

According to report, he does have a cell phone with him but it goes straight to voicemail.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brandon Ethan Sines, please contact the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at 304 329-1611.