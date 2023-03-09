QUIET DELL, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning after an accident in Harrison County.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in front of the Dollar General on Route 20 in Quiet Dell.

First responders said a pickup truck broadsided a tractor-trailer, sending the driver of the pickup to the hospital.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition, but emergency crews on the scene said the driver was alert and communicating.

Traffic on Route 20 was blocked both ways while the scene was cleaned up. It began to flow again shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.