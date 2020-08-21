Randolph Co. man dead after motorcycle accident in Valley Bend

VALLEY BEND, W.Va. — A Randolph County man died as a result of an accident involving a motorcycle in Valley Bend on Thursday.

According to troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department, a man driving a red jeep was travelling south on W.Va. Rt. 219 south when he pulled into a Par Mar store in Valley Bend at approximately 5:48 a.m.

As the man pulled into the Par Mar, he collided with a motorcycle driven by Eddie Ray Cottel, 72, of Valley Bend, which resulted in Cottel being transported to Davis Medical Center via Randolph County EMS, troopers said.

Cottel later died as a result of his injuries while at Davis Medical Center, according to state police.

