Recovery efforts underway after person jumps off bridge

Firefighters from Point Pleasant and Gallipolis, along with law enforcement from Gallia and Mason counties, were part of a recovery effort on Friday after a woman reportedly jumped from the Silver Memorial Bridge. Photo Courtesy: Beth Sergent

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A recovery effort is currently underway after a person allegedly jumped off the Silver Memorial Bridge Friday afternoon.

According to a published report by the Ohio Valley Publishing, witnesses say a woman brought her vehicle to a stop on the bridge in the eastbound lane and exited the car. Other people on the bridge reportedly attempted to intervene and engage with her but she leapt from the bridge into the Ohio River.

Mason County dispatchers tell 13 News that the Point Pleasant Fire Department has been heading up the search with help from Mason and Gallia County Dispatch.

At this time, officials with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department are reportedly working to identify the victim.