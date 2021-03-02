Multiple tractor-trailer accident resulting in an oil spill has completely closed the southbound lane of I-79 near mile marker 133; traffic being re-routed

UPDATE (3/2/2021 2:40 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A multiple tractor-trailer accident resulting in an oil spill has completely closed the southbound lane of I-79 near mile marker 133.

An accident involving three tractor-trailers has resulted in the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 being closed, according to the Marion County 911 Communications Center.

Although no injuries have been reported, as a result of the accident there is an oil spill on the interstate which has caused a law enforcement to re-route traffic away from the 133 mile marker area of the interstate, comm center officials said.

Those who are currently stuck in the area are being routed through the shoulder, according to the comm center, and the Department of Environmental Protection has been informed of the spill.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department is currently cleaning up the spill, comm center officials said.

ORIGINAL (3/2/2021 2:16 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A reported accident in the area of mile marker 133 on Interstate 79 has resulted in both southbound lanes being closed.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at about 1:40 p.m., and first-responders arrived on scene and closed down both southbound lanes of I-79.

The Marion County Rescue Squad, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Valley and Winfield volunteer fire departments are on scene at this time.

