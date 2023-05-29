REYNOLDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews battled a house fire in Harrison County early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a fire on Gladys Hollow in Reynoldsville at approximately 4:37 a.m. on May 28. The fire was in a two-story wood frame structure, according to the post, and it was “heavily involved.” The Harrison County 911 communications center confirmed to 12 News that the structure was a residence.

Crews from the Spelter, Reynoldsville, Nutter Fort and Salem fire departments remained on scene for approximately three hours battling the fire, the post said. Harrison County EMS also responded, but no one was transported as a result of the fire, according to the comm center.

Photos shared by the Spelter Fire Department show the home ingulfed in flames, crews battling the fire and nothing but blackened walls and a chimney standing afterward.