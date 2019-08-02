Ritchie County car crash leaves 1 man dead

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A man has died as a result of an accident on Route 16 in Ritchie County earlier this week.

According to the Ritchie County 911 comm center, on Wednesday morning, a crash occurred on Route 16, leaving the driver of the vehicle deceased.

Harrisville and Elenboro volunteer fire departments responded, as well as the Ritchie County EMS and the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation is still ongoing into the cause of the accident, and no further information is available at this time.