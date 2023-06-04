RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ritchie County VFD’s battled a house fire on Bunnells Run off Route 16 for around four hours Saturday morning.

According to Harrisville VFD Fire Chief Delnus “Bub” Hardbarger, the Harrisville VFD was alerted to the fire at 9:15 a.m. and was the first on the scene.

Hardbarger said that by the time officials arrived at the site of the fire the garage was completely engulfed in flame. The fire then spread to the “cathedral ceiling” of the house, which they said made the fire difficult to reach.

While the combined efforts of the Ellenboro, Pennsboro and Harrisville VFD’s managed to stop the fire before it reached the main area of the house, the garage and main room addition were destroyed. The first floor of the house sustained smoke and water damage.

A Facebook post from the Pennsboro VFD said that they assisted for “nearly 4 hours.”

According to Hardbarger, there were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Ritchie County Ambulance Authority also assisted.