WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people were injured in a vehicle accident on Middletown Road in White Hall on Thursday, official said.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a two-vehicle accident was reported in the area of Middletown Road near Kennedy Road in White Hall at 2:54 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported that there were three people with injuries, and requested an air-medical service to transport one person, comm center officials said.

As of 3:30 pm., the entire roadway is closed until crews are able to remove the vehicle from the scene, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the White Hall Police Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, as well as the Boothsville and Valley fire departments.

