The truck that rolled over into the ditch on Route 50 near Dark Hollow on July, 20, 2022. (WBOY image, edited to remove identifying information.)

UPDATE: 7/20/2022, 1:50 p.m.

SALEM, W.Va. – The person who was trapped in a flatbed truck following a crash on Route 50 has been removed from the vehicle and was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, officials told a 12 News reporter.

According to a reporter on scene, one lane of Route 50 westbound is now open.

There is no word on the condition of the patient at this time.

The truck that rolled over into the ditch on Route 50 near Dark Hollow on July, 20, 2022. (WBOY image, edited to remove identifying information.)

The truck that rolled over into the ditch on Route 50 near Dark Hollow on July, 20, 2022. (WBOY image, edited to remove identifying information.)

The truck that rolled over on Route 50 on July 20, 2022. (WBOY image)

UPDATE: 7/20/2022, 12:42 p.m.

SALEM, W.Va. – According to a reporter on scene, a Health Net medical helicopter has arrived at the crash. Crews are still working to remove someone from the vehicle.

Stick with 12 News for breaking news updates.

ORIGINAL: 7/20/2022, 12:34 p.m.

SALEM, W.Va. — One direction of Route 50 is closed in Harrison County following a vehicle crash.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was reported at 11:59 a.m. on Thursday on Route 50 westbound in Salem.

When first responders arrived on scene, they confirmed a single-vehicle accident with entrapment; crews are still working to extract a patient from the vehicle at this time, according to the communications center.

While crews work the scene of the accident, the westbound lane of Route 50 near Dark Hollow is closed to all traffic, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia Division of Highways, as well as the Nutter Fort and Salem fire departments.