FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A building collapsed in Farmington on Wednesday, closing a nearby road.

According to 911 officials, a call was received at 9:31 p.m. regarding a building collapse at the corner of Main Street and Mill Street in Farmington. Officials reported that as of 11:21 p.m., Mill Street is closed.

Officials also reported that no one was inside the building at the time, and there were no reported injuries as a result of the collapse. There is no word at this time on the cause of the collapse.

The building sits across from the Farmington Town Hall and appears vacant based on Google Street View and WV Parcel data.