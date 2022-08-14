CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Around 1:30 p.m. today, an accident was reported on I-79 Southbound between mile marker 143 and 146, leading to the closure of the road and the diversion of traffic through Smithtown Road.

According to the Monongalia 911 Communications Center, the accident involved one vehicle and one fatality. On scene at the accident were the Clinton District VFD, Mon County Sheriff’s Department and Mon County EMS.



Authorities arrived on scene to control traffic and assess the situation

The vehicle involved was a pickup truck.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency also posted about the accident on their Facebook.