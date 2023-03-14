The charter bus that left the roadway on Colfax Road amid a flash freeze and snow on Tuesday. WBOY image.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A road in Fairmont is closed after an accident involving a charter bus amid snowy weather and a flash freeze Tuesday morning.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a call of a single-vehicle accident was called in for the area of Colfax Road in Fairmont at approximately 9:28 a.m. A WBOY crew member reports it happened between Harvest Drive and Haymond Camp Road.

The charter bus that left the roadway on Colfax Road amid a flash freeze and snow on Tuesday. WBOY images.

When crews from the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they confirmed a charter bus had slid off the road, but that no one was injured in the incident, comm center officials said.

As a result of the incident no injuries have been reported, however, the entire roadway of Colfax Road is shut down at this time, according to the comm center.

There have been multiple accidents throughout Marion County Tuesday morning, including several on Interstate 79 northbound that required fire departments to close the interstate for several hours. Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management declared a local state of emergency over the road conditions at around 9:45 a.m.

Drivers have been asked to stay off the roads until the Division of Highways has had time to treat them, and is asking those who need to go somewhere to give themselves enough time and use extreme caution. Interstate conditions are available on WV511.org.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a more precise location of the incident, as well as pictures of the bus.