Road re-opens in Doddridge County after truck rollover results in debris spilling

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Smithton Road has reopened after a truck rollover caused debris to be spilled into the roadway.

According to the Doddridge County 911 Communications Center, the initial call of the accident took place at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, and multiple crews responded.

When on scene, first-responders observed that a dump truck had rolled over onto its side, spilling its contents, which resulted in Smithton Road to be closed while clean-up occurred, comm center officials said.

In total, the road was closed for 45 minutes while the debris was removed, an no injuries were reported at a result of the incident, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the West Union and Smithburg fire departments, Doddridge County Ambulance Authority, West Virginia State Police and Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, comm center officials said.

Smithton Road is reopen at this time.