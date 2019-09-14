Roane County High School Football Player dies after collapsing on field

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A community is mourning Saturday, after a Roane County football player collapsed and died during a high school football game Friday evening.

The school posted the following message to its Facebook page Saturday morning.

“The Roane County community suffered a tragic loss last night with the passing of Alex Miller. Roane County High School will open its doors at noon today for the students to be with one another during this difficult time.”

Miller was immediately given emergency medical attention and transported to a local hospital, but these efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

The school will open its doors at noon for students and community members who would like to speak with counselors. Friday’s game was suspended and supposed to resume Saturday evening.

The game was initially suspended until Saturday evening, but as of Saturday morning the game was suspended indefinitely pending a future decision on its resumption.

Roane County High School administration and counselors have received offers of support and assistance from colleagues across the region, and are now focused on supporting their students, staff, and community through this difficult time.