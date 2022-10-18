CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along I-79 north, near mile marker 108.5.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m.

According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids and one adult were involved in the incident. It also said there were multiple ejections from the vehicle, a Ford Mustang. The patients were then transported to United Hospital Center.

4 people in Ford Mustang reportedly rolled over on I-79.

4 people in Ford Mustang reportedly rolled over on I-79.

4 people in Ford Mustang reportedly rolled over on I-79.

4 people in Ford Mustang reportedly rolled over on I-79.

4 people in Ford Mustang reportedly rolled over on I-79.

I-79 northbound was closed for a time, but it has since reopened.

Fire departments from Lost Creek and Stonewood were also on scene, along with Anmoore EMS, Bridgeport EMS and West Virginia State Police.

Stick with 12 News for updates.