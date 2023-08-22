CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic is being rerouted off U.S. Route 50 westbound after a officials say a vehicle collided with the 2nd Street Bridge.

According to the City of Clarksburg Police, the westbound side of U.S. Route 50 will be closed down for an “undetermined amount of time.” When 12 News reporters were at the scene, one lane of Route 50 west was still open, but city officials told 12 News that the other lane will be closed down as well.

Prior to the closure, a car hauler struck the 2nd Street Bridge, which caused no injuries but resulted in lane closures for the westbound side of the traffic, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. The 2nd Street Bridge is also closed completely at this time.

Vehicles being towed after a car hauler collided with the 2nd Street bridge in Clarksburg (WBOY image) Vehicles being towed after a car hauler collided with the 2nd Street bridge in Clarksburg (WBOY image)

Until such a time as the area can be considered safe to drive, drivers are being diverted to the Joyce Street exit, officers said.

West Virginia State Police, Clarksburg Police and the Clarksburg Fire Department were at the scene investigating and directing traffic.

A similar wreck happened back in April where an excavator that was being towed on Route 50 west hit the 2nd Street bridge, causing it to be closed for several days.