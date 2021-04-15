UPDATE: Rt. 250 now open in Mannington after downed power lines

UPDATE(April 15, 2021, 10:52 a.m.):

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – U.S. Route 250 in Mannington reopened just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, DOH officials announced, thanking drivers for their patience during the closure.

ORIGINAL STORY(April 15, 2021 8:53 a.m.):

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – U.S. Route 250 is closed in Mannington, due to a downed tree, a snapped utility pole and power lines in the roadway, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The closure is near County Route 11/Flaggy Meadow Road, in Mannington, officials said.

The road is expected to be closed until around Noon on Thursday, according to a DOH news release.

Drivers can use West Virginia Route 218 to U.S. Route 19 to County Route 48 to County Route 11 to U.S. Route 250 on the other side of the closure.